Former WV Secretary of State Natalie Tennant to speak at Concord University Constitution Day Observance

Athens, WV (WOAY) – Concord University’s annual Constitution Day celebration will feature former WV Secretary of State Natalie Tennant as a keynote speaker on Friday, September 16. Concord’s Political Science program will host the free event at 1:00 pm via Zoom.

Tennant will give a presentation to inform participants on how they can protect the constitution. Concord students and faculty will serve as moderators for the event. Event organizers encourage the campus community and the general public to participate.

Natalie Tennant was West Virginia’s 29th Secretary of State from 2009 to 2017. During her administration, she actively promoted business-friendly initiatives and voting rights, bringing more election advancement to West Virginia than any other Secretary of State.

For a link to the event, contact Dr. James White, professor of political science, via email at jwhite@concord.edu.

