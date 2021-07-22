Former Raleigh County official Rhonda Walker sentenced to five years probation

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – A former Raleigh County official is sentenced after embezzling thousands of dollars from the local government.

From 2012-2015, Rhonda Walker embezzled funds from the Raleigh County Commission while serving as the Director of the Raleigh County Recreation Authority.

That recreation authority oversees the parks and recreation throughout Raleigh County, including six parks such as Lake Stephens, a 4-H camp, and others.

Walker was indicted in May of 2018 after an audit discovered unauthorized checks. It was found she embezzled a total of $18,536.11.

She used the money to give herself raises and pay for vacation time. She resigned as director of the recreation authority after the investigation began in 2018.

She pleaded guilty on June 9 of this year and was sentenced on July 22 to a term of five years probation. She is also ordered to pay back the money embezzled in restitution.

