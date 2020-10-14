Former Gubernatorial candidate Woody Thrasher endorses Gov. Jim Justice for re-election

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Businessman and former Republican gubernatorial candidate Woody Thrasher announced his endorsement and support for Governor Jim Justice’s reelection today.

“As a businessman, I recognize the need now more than ever for a leader with the experience of diversifying West Virginia’s economy, creating jobs, and growing businesses. Governor Jim Justice is a business guy who understands that it’s critical to grow West Virginia’s economy, stop the population loss, and attract more jobs. The recent Virgin Hyperloop announcement is an example of his job creation abilities. I encourage West Virginians to support Governor Jim Justice’s reelection,” said Woody Thrasher.

“I thank Woody for his endorsement of my reelection campaign. Woody is passionate about growing our economy, creating more jobs, and diversifying our economy. I welcome his support and look forward to working with him as we continue to move West Virginia forward,” said Governor Jim Justice.