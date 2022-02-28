Former African American graduates of Fayette County recognized during Black History Month

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – In honor of Black History Month, Oak Hill Middle School guidance counselor Jean English is filling the walls with successful African Americans from Fayette County.

A picture and a bio of the former graduates’ line the outside of the cafeteria to show the students how far they have come. English says it’s a way the students can relate to role models within their very own community. The kids are in agreement.

“If they do something good and have a job and all that, then I can do it too,” says Oak Hill Middle School student Kenyin Jones.

“It’s important to have many African American people that we know are in our community,” says student, Zasha Woodson.

“It’s pretty inspirational because a bunch of African Americans are doing big things,” adds Alex Rose, another student at Oak Hill Middle.

The famous pioneers of black history were also featured on every door in the school.

