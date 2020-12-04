Food banks across West Virginia, Virginia, Tennessee to receive year-end donations from Appalachian Power

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Appalachian Power is donating $50,000 to food banks across West Virginia, Virginia and Tennessee during a time of year when contributions are often the most needed.
The donations will help 16 food banks and feeding centers in the company’s service territory provide food during the high-use winter season.
|Food Banks Receiving Contributions from Appalachian Power
|Feeding America NE TN
|$5,000
|Feeding America SWVA Abingdon
|$5,000
|Feeding America SWVA Salem
|$5,000
|Grace Network of Martinsville-Henry County
|$2,500
|Patrick County Food Bank
|$2,500
|Lynchburg Grows
|$2,500
|Lynchburg Daily Bread
|$2,500
|Beckley Dream Center, Inc.
|$1,500
|Catholic Charities Neighborhood Center
|$3,000
|Fayette County Emergency Food Assistance Center
|$1,500
|Five Loaves & Two Fishes
|$1,500
|Hungry Lamb Food Initiative
|$1,500
|Huntington City Mission
|$10,000
|Mingo County House of Hope
|$3,000
|Salvation Army Bluefield
|$1,500
|Salvation Army Princeton
|$1,500
|Total
|$50,000
“The Covid-19 pandemic has made this an especially difficult year for some people and families,” said Appalachian Power President and COO Chris Beam. “These organizations have the contacts to reach the most vulnerable in each of the communities. We are thankful for the work they do providing food and meals to those at risk for hunger.”
In addition to Appalachian Power’s year-end contributions, the AEP Foundation earlier this year donated $288,000 to food pantries and similar organizations across the three-state area.