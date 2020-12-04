Food banks across West Virginia, Virginia, Tennessee to receive year-end donations from Appalachian Power

Samantha Casano
CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Appalachian Power is donating $50,000 to food banks across West Virginia, Virginia and Tennessee during a time of year when contributions are often the most needed.

The donations will help 16 food banks and feeding centers in the company’s service territory provide food during the high-use winter season.

Food Banks Receiving Contributions from Appalachian Power
Feeding America NE TN $5,000
Feeding America SWVA Abingdon $5,000
Feeding America SWVA Salem $5,000
Grace Network of Martinsville-Henry County $2,500
Patrick County Food Bank $2,500
Lynchburg Grows $2,500
Lynchburg Daily Bread $2,500
Beckley Dream Center, Inc. $1,500
Catholic Charities Neighborhood Center $3,000
Fayette County Emergency Food Assistance Center $1,500
Five Loaves & Two Fishes $1,500
Hungry Lamb Food Initiative $1,500
Huntington City Mission $10,000
Mingo County House of Hope $3,000
Salvation Army Bluefield $1,500
Salvation Army Princeton $1,500
Total $50,000

“The Covid-19 pandemic has made this an especially difficult year for some people and families,” said Appalachian Power President and COO Chris Beam. “These organizations have the contacts to reach the most vulnerable in each of the communities. We are thankful for the work they do providing food and meals to those at risk for hunger.”

In addition to Appalachian Power’s year-end contributions, the AEP Foundation earlier this year donated $288,000 to food pantries and similar organizations across the three-state area.

