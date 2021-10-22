Flying Eagles sweep soccer sectional titles

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – It was a great night for Woodrow Wilson sports fans, with multiple accomplishments to celebrate.

The Lady Flying Eagles overcame a 1-0 halftime deficit to win 3-1 against Oak Hill, claiming a Class AAA Region 3 Section 2 title; Mya Wooton scored twice in the win. The Beckley boys rallied to force penalties at Greenbrier East, winning the shootout 3-1.

Woodrow Wilson also won both of the Region 3 cross country team titles, with Aiden Kneeland winning the boys race with a time of 16:14, more than a minute ahead of runner-up and teammate Christian Saffouri.

Below are more high school scores and results from Thursday.

SOCCER

Girls: Woodrow Wilson 3, Oak Hill 1

Boys: Woodrow Wilson 1, Greenbrier East 1 (Woodrow Wilson wins 3-1 on penalties)

CROSS COUNTRY

Team regional champions: Woodrow Wilson (Boys AAA, Girls AAA); Shady Spring (Boys AA); Nicholas County (Girls AA)

Individual race winners: Abigail Londeree (Greenbrier East, Girls AAA); Aiden Kneeland (Woodrow Wilson, Boys AAA); Natalie Barr (Nicholas County, Girls AA); Jacob Dowdy (Shady Spring, Boys AA); Trey Stanley (Richwood, Boys A)

VOLLEYBALL

Greenbrier West 3, Meadow Bridge 0

