Flying Eagles student-athlete killed after fatal shooting in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A devastating tragedy for students at Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley.

An 18-year-old student shot and killed and questions remain.

At approximately 9:24 p.m. Sunday night in the 500 Block of Terrill Street, first responders were flagged down on South Fayette Street at Truman Avenue by a vehicle whose occupants were transporting a gunshot victim to the hospital.

The victim, Dwayne Richardson Jr., was a junior and basketball player at Woodrow Wilson High School. When first responders found him, they noticed a single gunshot wound in his chest. Richardson was flown by helicopter to a Charleston Area Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Beckley Police Department is investigating.

“Most of the time, the community holds the answers. It happened in their neighborhood; somewhere there most likely saw something or heard something. At this point, we’re asking for anyone that has information on this to come forward, either through crime stoppers or to us directly at Beckley Police Department,” said Detective Allard with the Beckley Police Department.

The Flying Eagles are scheduled to play Morgantown Thursday evening in the Class AAAA state quarterfinals in Charleston; as of Monday evening, there have been no plans to postpone the game. Mohigans head coach Dave Tallman was one of many who posted to social media to send thoughts to the Beckley community.

