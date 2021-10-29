Flying Eagle soccer seasons end in regionals

WOAY – Both Woodrow Wilson soccer teams traveled to Kanawha County Thursday to face George Washington for the Class AAA Region 3 championships. However, the Patriots would take both matches, advancing to the state tournament.

The Lady Patriots went on to win 3-1 against Beckley, with Ama Ackon-Annan scoring a second-half goal for the Flying Eagles. In the boys’ game, George Washington established momentum early, going on to win 5-0.

With the PikeView boys’ and Shady Spring girls’ teams losing in the AA/A reigonals on Tuesday, this marks the end of the 2021 soccer seasons for Southern West Virginia.

The state championships begin November 5 at the YMCA Paul Cline Complex in Beckley.

