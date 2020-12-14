Five SWV counties in orange on daily COVID map

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 14, 2020, there have been 1,321,330 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 64,394 total cases and 978 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 1,265 991 274 39 Greenbrier 649 49 600 16 McDowell 643 198 445 3 Mercer 1,327 561 766 45 Monroe 427 243 184 10 Nicholas 389 173 216 6 Pocahontas 216 183 33 2 Raleigh 1,656 1,255 401 20 Summers 288 211 77 11 Wyoming 907 621 286 13

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 720 199 82

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 66-year old male from Grant County, a 79-year old male from Raleigh County, a 90-year old male from Jefferson County, a 67-year old male from Preston County, a 71-year old male from Berkeley County, a 95-year old female from Berkeley County, a 76-year old female from Berkeley County, a 74-year old female from Berkeley County, an 86-year old female from Berkeley County, and a 78-year old female from Kanawha County.

“As we mourn the West Virginia lives lost to this devastating virus, we must not lose sight of our power to prevent additional deaths by following public health safety measures of wearing masks, washing hands, staying home when sick, and social distancing,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (562), Berkeley (4,537), Boone (813), Braxton (172), Brooke (1,005), Cabell (3,962), Calhoun (106), Clay (193), Doddridge (173), Fayette (1,377), Gilmer (257), Grant (596), Greenbrier (924), Hampshire (631), Hancock (1,292), Hardy (524), Harrison (2,012), Jackson (910), Jefferson (1,836), Kanawha (7,099), Lewis (343), Lincoln (546), Logan (1,222), Marion (1,262), Marshall (1,660), Mason (798), McDowell (745), Mercer (1,834), Mineral (1,825), Mingo (1,132), Monongalia (4,171), Monroe (482), Morgan (468), Nicholas (503), Ohio (2,011), Pendleton (182), Pleasants (209), Pocahontas (295), Preston (1,081), Putnam (2,477), Raleigh (2,073), Randolph (905), Ritchie (256), Roane (237), Summers (327), Taylor (490), Tucker (241), Tyler (229), Upshur (639), Wayne (1,336), Webster (110), Wetzel (523), Wirt (159), Wood (3,678), Wyoming (964).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing daily events scheduled for today, Monday, December 14, 2020:

Harrison County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (by appointment; 304-623-9308 and pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Kanawha County

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Schoenbaum Enrichment Center, 1701 5th Avenue, Charleston, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

2:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mason County

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Mason County Bus Garage, Willow Lane, Point Pleasant, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mineral County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Keyser Health School, 1 Tornado Way, Keyser, WV 26726

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station #9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Taylor County

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church, 2034 Webster Pike Route, 119 South, Grafton, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Additional testing will be held on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 in Boone, Clay, Hardy, Jackson, Mercer, Mineral, Ohio, Putnam, Taylor, and Wayne counties.

There are many ways to obtain free COVID-19 testing in West Virginia. Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.