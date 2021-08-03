Five COVID-related deaths reported in past 24 hours

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – ​The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 3, 2021, there have been 3,137,464 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 167,948 total cases and 2,954 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 57-year old male from Kanawha County, an 82-year old male from Wayne County, a 78-year old female from Wayne County, a 78-year old male from Monongalia County, and a 68-year old male from Berkeley County.

“We extend our sincere sympathy to these families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Vaccines save lives and I urge you to choose the COVID vaccine for yourself and for your children 12 and older.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,548), Berkeley (13,152), Boone (2,214), Braxton (1,056), Brooke (2,279), Cabell (9,175), Calhoun (405), Clay (548), Doddridge (653), Fayette (3,699), Gilmer (901), Grant (1,325), Greenbrier (2,932), Hampshire (1,943), Hancock (2,885), Hardy (1,595), Harrison (6,385), Jackson (2,313), Jefferson (4,883), Kanawha (15,770), Lewis (1,382), Lincoln (1,624), Logan (3,350), Marion (4,798), Marshall (3,654), Mason (2,154), McDowell (1,673), Mercer (5,318), Mineral (3,016), Mingo (2,825), Monongalia (9,545), Monroe (1,245), Morgan (1,279), Nicholas (1,968), Ohio (4,409), Pendleton (726), Pleasants (967), Pocahontas (696), Preston (2,982), Putnam (5,495), Raleigh (7,236), Randolph (2,908), Ritchie (780), Roane (676), Summers (874), Taylor (1,331), Tucker (553), Tyler (769), Upshur (2,042), Wayne (3,268), Webster (616), Wetzel (1,435), Wirt (474), Wood (8,095), Wyoming (2,124).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Preston, Ritchie, and Tucker counties in this report. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Brooke, Clay, Fayette, Grant, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, Morgan, Wayne, and Wyoming counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

Berkeley County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Brooke County

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Weirton Salvation Army, 794 Cove Road, Weirton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

1:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Wellsburg Banquet Hall, 12th Street, Wellsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Clay County

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

Fayette County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Gateway Center, 1 Greyhound Lane, Smithers, WV

Grant County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Petersburg City Parking Lot, South Main Street (across from Walgreens), Petersburg, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Logan County

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Town of Man Fire Department, Administration Building, 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Mingo County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kermit Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV

Morgan County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV