Five area wrestlers advance to championship round

WOAY – Five area wrestlers – all from Raleigh County – will compete for individual state championships Saturday night in Huntington.

Independence sophomore Dillon Perdue, the reigning AA/A state champion at 106, will defend his crown against Oak Glen’s Logan Davis. Patriot teammates Judah Price (145) and Colten Caron (170) are also in the championship rounds.

In Class AAA, Woodrow Wilson had two grapplers advance to the finals. Freshman J.J. Bailes is in the 113 final, while Ethan Osborne is in contention for the 152 championship. Woodrow Wilson has not had an individual state champion since 1999.

In the team standings, Greenbrier West remains second in Class A behind Cameron, which has already clinched the team state title. Independence is second in Class AA (Point Pleasant has already clinched the team championship); Woodrow Wilson is seventh in Class AAA.

