FIT media students come together with Inside Appalachia for podcast collaboration project

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Media students at the Fayette Institute of Technology watched their finished products come to life Tuesday.

The students have been working on a podcast collaboration project with reporter Roxy Todd of West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s audio series, Inside Appalachia.

For the past few months, Todd has been coming to FIT to work with the students on their audio stories.

The stories consisted of anything the students found they were passionate about going on within the community. They were also stories that would work well with Inside Appalachia.

The students said that the project had been a good learning experience.

“We did a story about Route 60 and the changes we’ve noticed within the last couple of years,” a junior media student in the class, Devin Washington says.

“We got experience with interviewing police officers, like new information about what we were recording,” another junior media student, Anna Skaggs says.

“I really enjoyed the process of making the story, and figuring things out from different people,” adds media student Bryson Sapio.

West Virginia Public Broadcasting has been partnering with the media class at FIT for the past few years to put together an audio storytelling workshop for the students going into the field.

