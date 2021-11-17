First responders on scene of Beckley U-Haul fire

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – First responders are on scene of a structure fire at the U-Haul Building on Ragland Rd. in Beckley.

Raleigh County dispatchers tell us the call came in just before 2:30. Beckley Fire Department, Beaver Fire Department and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office are on scene.

Beckley-Raleigh County Emergency Services says Ragland Rd. is completely closed at this time.

We do not know if there are any injuries at this time.

WOAY has a crew heading to the scene. As soon as we find out more information, we’ll be sure to let you know.

