FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – First responders are on the scene of an injury at Long Point trail.

Dispatchers tell WOAY that one person fell nearly 400 feet off of one of the cliffs on the trail. This accident happened at approximately 3:50 p.m.

The Ansted, Nuttall, Oak Hill, Mt. Hope and Fayetteville Fire Departments are all on scene, in addition to the National Park Service and Jan Care.

There is one reported injury so far. Stick with us here at WOAY as more details emerge.

