First Lady Cathy Justice invites students to participate in Halloween coloring page contest

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – First Lady Cathy Justice is inviting young West Virginia students to participate in a Halloween coloring page contest.

This will be the seventh installment of her First Lady Student Artist Series, an art program started to promote the importance of the arts in schools throughout West Virginia.

All students attending public or private school in kindergarten, 1st, and 2nd grades are eligible to participate in this Student Artist Series.

Click here to download coloring page

Students must use the provided coloring page and include the following:

Student name

School name

School county

Grade

Student phone number

Teacher name and email

The finished coloring pages must be completed by Monday, October 26. They can be submitted to the contest by being scanned and emailed to First.Lady@wv.gov or they can be mailed to the Governor’s Mansion at 1716 Kanawha Blvd. East, Charleston, WV 25305.

Winners of the Halloween coloring page contest will be announced by October 31. Prizes will be awarded to the winners.

The First Lady Student Artist Series started with Mother’s Day 2018 and was designed to coordinate special holidays with a related student art project. Each initiative is tailored to specific grade levels, so students of all ages get the opportunity to participate.