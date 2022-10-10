First Lady Cathy Justice encourages students to participate in the 2022 First Lady Student Ornament Competition

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – First Lady Cathy justice invites all West Virginia students to participate in the eighteenth annual First Lady Student Ornament Competition.

The First Lady encourages all K-12 students, whether public, private or homeschooled, to create a Nutcracker-themed ornament to display on the Christmas tree at Charleston’s Culture Center this holiday season.

There will be four divisions for ornament submission according to grade: kindergarten to second grade, third to fifth grade, and ninth to twelfth grade.

Judges will evaluate ornaments individually and choose four winning classes from each division. After the holiday, the Culture Center will donate the winning decorations to the West Virginia State Museum’s permanent collection.

Students may mail entries to:



Elizabeth Yeager

Department of Arts, Culture, and History

The Culture Center

1900 Kanawha Blvd. East

Charleston, WV 25305



Students must include their contact information (phone, email, mailing address, teacher name, school, and class) with their submission. Participants must submit ornaments by November 18, 2022, to be eligible for judging.



For more information about the Ornament competition, visit https://wvculture.org/first-lady-student-ornament-competition-2022/.





