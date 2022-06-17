First-ever Vintage in the Ville to come to Fayetteville this weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Vintage in the Ville has made its way into town.

A vintage clothing expo and the first of its kind to be held in the New River Gorge National Park, the event is set to take place this Saturday, June 18 at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building in Fayetteville.

Along with vintage clothes, the expo will be selling local art, jewelry, and antiques. There will also be food vendors available. The Very Rare Vintage Store in downtown Fayetteville has played the main role in getting such an expo together.

The owner of the shop says it’s a way to expand the vintage scene in the community.

“For the stuff that I’m into there’s just not much going on and I wanted to kind of incorporate my business along with all of the other local people to get people kind of aware of the vintage community and the art community around here,” says Owner of the Very Rare Vintage Store, Curtis Paul.

The event will be free to the public and will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

