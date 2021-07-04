Fireworks tents experiencing sales increase and firework shortage on the 4th

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Independence Day wouldn’t be complete without those big, colorful explosions in the sky, but with this year’s increasing amount of firework sales and even a slight shortage, local firework tents have certainly felt the blow.

“I really highly suggest you come in early, as you can tell there’s not much on the shelves, but there’s still a lot of fun left here to have,” says Max Pavlik of Big Poppy’s Fireworks.

“It’s been really busy, yesterday on the third, we were slammed,” TNT Fireworks tent operator Gary Mcguire says.

With local fireworks displays and town 4th of July festivals being canceled across the board last year during quarantine, individual firework sales went up, but how do those numbers compete with this year?

“I’ve been watching the numbers every day so I actually know that we are right at what we did last year, we may have even done a little bit more,” says Mcguire.

While the sales remain to be about the same as they were in 2020, a national firework shortage posed somewhat of a threat for firework tents everywhere.

“It’s just been a lower year, but we sold what we had and we were lucky to have what we did,” says Pavlik.

For anyone seeking to buy some last-minute fireworks, you’re still in luck…”Just come on in and see me, we’ll be here late for you,” Mcguire says.

Although the supply is very limited, firework tents are still open and may still have what you’re looking for, but you need to them while you can.

