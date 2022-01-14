Firefighters respond to Oak Hill trailer fire

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – An evening fire at the Rosedale Trailer Park is under investigation.

The fire broke out around 5:30 P.M. Friday, Jan 14, on Old Lochgelly Road in Oak Hill.

A single vacant mobile home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. Oak Hill, Fayetteville and Mt. Hope fire departments responded.

Neighbors tell WOAY the home did not have any utilities connected to it, and in recent weeks was potentially home to squatters.

Other neighbors say children were playing around the structure minutes before the fire started.

An exact cause is still under investigation.

