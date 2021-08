OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County firefighters recused two women who were trapped in a burning home in Oak Hill early Thursday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to the fire on Central Ave near Main Street around 11:20 a.m.

The victims trapped inside the home were severely burned and transported by air to a Charleston-area hospital, according to fire officials on the scene.

As of right now, the cause of the fire is unknown.

