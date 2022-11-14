Fire Fighters promote Crash Responder Safety Week

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Firefighters and paramedics urge the public to use extreme caution while driving near traffic accidents in recognition of Crash Responder Safety Week (CRSW) starting on November 14.

The U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration sponsors the initiative to raise public awareness and keep firefighters, paramedics, and the public safe.

The International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) encourages motorists to protect themselves and responders by slowing down, moving over, and staying alert when approaching traffic incidents.

“Firefighters and other emergency responders are on our highways to serve the public and keep us all safe, and they deserve to go home to their families unharmed. CRSW lets us all commit to a safer work environment for our firefighters and travelers,” says IAFF General President Edward Kelly.

The national event promotes Slow Down, Move Over law awareness for motorists and free Traffic Incident Management (TIM) training for responders.

Related