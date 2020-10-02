Fire Fall Season kicks off in West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – October officially kicks off the start of Fire Fall Season and as the weather turns cooler during the Fall season, it also gets drier and enhances wildfire concerns.

Fall is here and Autumn traditionally signals cooler temperatures, leaves changing colors and the start of the fall fire season.

“This time of the year we are at the end of the growing season. Foliage begins to die, and when the temperature starts to get cooler typically the humidity drops or is lower and that helps to dry out the foliage,” Captain in the Fire Prevention Bureau Earnest Parson said.

Outdoor burning is prohibited between the hours of 7 in the morning and 5 pm. Officials say only natural occurring vegetative materials are only allowed to be burned. And an open fire must be 50 feet away from a structure.

“Generally, they ask for people to do that because the winds are lower in the evening and sometimes the humidity might raise in the evening so it’s a safer time to burn,” Parson said.

Officials also stress that you must stay with your fire at all times and choose wisely on what to burn.

“You can’t burn anything that is man made or processed. No garage or papers, only naturally occurring items like leaves, grass clipping and small twigs,” Parson said.

A summary of forest fire laws can be found on the division of forestry’s website.