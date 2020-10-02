FindMyFunds website up and running

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – A website which would allow West Virginia residents to search 24 other states’ unclaimed property databases is up and running.

FindMyFunds.com is a multi-state database that allows people nationwide to search and claim property among participating states. Nearly half of the nation’s other state unclaimed property programs are participating in this new search and claim database. People around the nation may search the website to see if they have unclaimed property in any of the participating states, including West Virginia.

Each claim created on FindMyFunds.com, no matter where the asset was lost, will be assigned a number and a link to the respective state in which the user has unclaimed property. From there the claimant may continue the process of claiming the funds, which may include uploading documents and providing appropriate identification. Each participating state will process its own claims.

“I’m proud to participate in this multi-state collaboration. By sharing this information, we will make it easier for people to claim what is rightfully theirs,” said W.Va. State Treasurer John Perdue. “As I’ve always said, it’s the people’s money and they should have it back.”

Over the summer, West Virginia launched an enhanced unclaimed property management system and website which is designed to provide a more seamless electronic claims experience. The new website allows people to track a claim through the entire process and features better mobile compatibility and enhanced security protections. Another feature of the new website is a “share” function in which users may notice a friend or family member’s name, hit the share button and automatically send the person an email from the State Treasurer’s Office notifying them of potential unclaimed funds.

Unclaimed property is any asset from which the owner has become unintentionally separated. Examples include abandoned safe deposit box contents, a final utility deposit and unredeemed stock dividends. Real estate is not included.

West Virginia also participates in another national unclaimed property website, www.MissingMoney.com. That site provides access to the databases of 39 other states for unclaimed property for searches, but users must go to their respective state’s unclaimed property website to file a claim.