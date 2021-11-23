Finance website WalletHub lists 2021’s best places to shop on Black Friday

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – As Black Friday approaches, it can be pretty hard to keep track of all the deals and the best places to shop.

The personal finance website WalletHub looked at some of the largest retailers and their average discounts.

They found that department stores like Macy’s, Kohls, Belk and JCPenney are offering some of the largest discounts this year across their entire stores.

They also found that online sales were very prevalent last year, and expect the same this time around.

“Online sales have been increasing for the last ten years, but it’s really been catapulted by the pandemic,” WalletHub Analyst Jill Gonzalez said. “I think we’ll see even more online shopping this year.”

WalletHub analysts looked through nearly 5,000 advertised deals from 21 of the nation’s largest stores, and have listed them in various product categories.

You can view the full report here.

Related