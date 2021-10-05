Man faces Felony Charges for driving erratically and into oncoming traffic

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – A Jefferson County man is facing felony charges in Fayette County.

Sheriff Mike Fridley says, late Monday evening while on routine patrol in the Oak Hill area, deputies were alerted by citizens of a vehicle that had been driving erratic on E Main St in Oak Hill.

Deputies made contact with this vehicle after witnessing it drive into oncoming traffic almost striking another vehicle. Deputies were able to determine the driver was under the influence of alcohol and possibly other controlled substances.

Upon further review of the driver’s driving and criminal record, it was determined he had multiple previous convictions for DUI including two previous 3rd offense DUIs (a felony).

Carson Earl Miller, 57 of Shenandoah JCT, is charged with the felony offense of 3rd Offense DUI. Miller was transported to Southern Regional Jail where he will now await court proceedings.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

