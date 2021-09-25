Federal inmate pleads guilty to possessing a weapon

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A federal inmate at FCI Beckley pleads guilty to possessing a weapon.

Deontae Holmes pled guilty to possessing a handcrafted weapon, commonly known as a “shank.”

According to court documents, FCI Beckley staff members found Holmes in possession of a shank on Feb. 22.

The shank was a piece of metal approximately six inches long that was sharpened to a point on one end and had a rubberized tape handle on the other end. It was found in Holmes’ pants pocket during a random pat search.

Holmes admitted that the shank was designed and intended to be used as a weapon. He faces up to five years in prison when he is sentenced on Jan. 14, 2022.

