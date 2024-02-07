February El Nino Pattern On Track; Colder Changes Ahead

WOAY-TV (Oak Hill, WV): After a touch of frost, Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with ample sunshine!

THURSDAY REMINDER: Temperatures will reach 60 degrees and humidity, similar to Wednesday, will drop to 10-15%, so remember the hand lotion and lip balm before heading to work or school.

TRACKING CHANGES: Warm front will bring the first raindrops since late January on Friday afternoon. Although the rain amounts won’t be anything to sneeze about, KEEP IN MIND THE OILS HAVE ACCUMULATED ON THE ROAD SINCE JANUARY 31 (LAST TIME WE HAD RAIN), so when the rain dampens the roadway, it WILL BE MORE SLIPPERY THAN NORMAL. Expect fog above 3,000 feet.

PATTERN TRANSITION STARTS THIS WEEKEND: Expect showers Saturday afternoon into early Sunday with rain amounts around 0.50″. The next system will bring rain Monday afternoon, changing to snow showers early Tuesday and ending. Snow amounts of less than 1″ along Route 19 to a few inches in the western Greenbrier Valley and western Pocahontas County. A few flurries will drift into the Greenbrier Valley itself, but no accumulation is expected. This signifies a change to COLDER, MORE SEASONAL temperatures.

Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill’s Latest Forecast:

