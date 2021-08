FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Pink Pig in Fayetteville is closed down after coming to the area just over a year ago.

The popular restaurant announced on Facebook Thursday evening that they are shutting their doors in Fayetteville temporarily while they look for a new location.

They still have two other locations operating in Beckley and Huntington.

The restaurant opened in Fayetteville in June of 2020, and their Beckley location opened in mid-August of 2021.

