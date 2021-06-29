Fayetteville’s annual Heritage Fourth of July celebration to make a come back

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Town of Fayetteville’s annual Heritage Fourth of July Festival is making its much-awaited return this year after having been cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and everyone is ready to welcome this beloved festival back to town.

“We’re very excited about it and we think we’ve had good responses from our citizens that are just really thrilled we are coming back with the Heritage Festival,” says Zenda Vance, Fayetteville’s town recorder.

The event is set to take place July 3-4 right downtown and at Fayetteville Town Park, and just some of the events will include a parade, live music, vendors, activities for the kids, and of course, the evening fireworks display starting at dusk. And the town expects quite a lot of people to come out for the events.

“We’re looking at a big crowd, and with everything going on we have a Come On Home reunion on Saturday at 10 a.m. for all of the classes that went to Fayetteville High School, and so we’re looking forward to that. And then we have the bands, and kid games on Saturday afternoon, and vendors all over the streets,” she says.

This beloved festival’s return could not come soon enough, as it has always been such an important asset to the town and all its residents, whether near or far.

“It’s something that’s been going on in our town for years and everybody has always looked forward to it,” Vance adds. “We have a lot of people that come in from out of state that used to live here, it’s just something that our people look forward to and we’re just so excited to get it started back.”

Parking for the festival will be available at the First Church of God, the Board of Education, the Court House, and the old Fayetteville Elementary School.

If anyone is interested in being a part of the parade, you can meet at the Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville by 4:30 p.m. for line up.

