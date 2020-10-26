Fayetteville police investigating after hit and run

By
Tyler Barker
-

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – On the morning of October 25, 2020, at approximately 5:43 am, a two-vehicle motor vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of US Route 19 and Whitewater Avenue in Fayetteville, WV.

This incident involved a tractor-trailer that fled the scene and left the male occupant of a small passenger car seriously injured.

The Fayetteville Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance from anyone who may have witnessed this incident.

If you have any information regarding this incident please contact our office at 304-574-0255. This incident is being investigated by Patrolman T. L. Farley of the Fayetteville Police Department.

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

