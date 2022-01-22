Fayetteville man faces 60+ counts of felony fraud charges

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – A Fayetteville man faces more than 60 counts of felony fraud charges in Fayette County.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies received notice of a fraud complaint last September.

The victim had hired someone to mow her grass. A few days later, she was notified by her bank that her account was overdrawn.

An investigation determined that the man hired had used her debit card information to make online transactions via Facebook Pay to himself and others.

Bernard L. Adkins, 27, of Fayetteville, is charged with the following felony offenses: 31 counts of Computer Fraud and 31 counts of Fraudulent Use of An Access Device. Adkins was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

