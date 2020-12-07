Fayetteville man arrested for burglary and larceny

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Felony arrest warrants were executed on a Fayette County man this weekend.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, on Wednesday, a homeowner in the Cunard area reported to Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies a break-in involving stolen firearms. It was found that someone had forced entry through the backdoor of the home and stolen 2 handguns. Through the course of the investigation a suspect was identified and warrants were subsequently issued for his arrest.

Triston Kincaid, 19 of Fayetteville, was arrested this weekend on warrants for Daytime Burglary and Petit Larceny. He will now await court proceedings.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.