Fayetteville man arrested for alleged burglary, other related charges

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – A Fayetteville man is behind bars for alleged burglary and other related charges.

On Feb. 18, deputies responded to a burglary in the Wolf Creek area. Upon arrival, they discovered a Yurt that had been forcibly entered and some items stolen. They later located the stolen property at a nearby camper.

Justin L. Blevins, 34, of Fayetteville, is arrested for alleged felony burglary, as well as misdemeanor petit larceny and destruction of property.

Blevins was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

Related