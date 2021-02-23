Fayetteville honoring veterans with flags

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Veterans will be receiving the special honor they deserve in the coming months ahead.

Fayetteville is honoring veterans either living or deceased starting this Memorial Day and lasting until Veterans Day. Flags with the names of the veterans will be hung up throughout the town and anyone can contact Town Hall if they would like to participate in honoring their loved ones. This will make the third year the town has honored the veterans in this way and has really seen a positive response from the community in doing so.

“I think the community has loved that we are honoring our veterans because they have sacrificed so much for us to give us our freedom,” town recorder Zenda Vance says. “And, I think it’s just a wonderful way for the community to honor our veterans.”

So far Fayetteville has sixty-five flags ready to be hung. People who would like to contribute a veteran flag has until March 12th to do so.