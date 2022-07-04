Fayetteville expects to close out annual Heritage Festival with firework display

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – It’s the 4th of July and America’s 246th birthday. That means that communities are celebrating with food and fireworks across the nation.

Right in Fayetteville, the town is getting ready for its own annual fireworks display.

The annual Heritage Festival has been a part of the town for several decades now. Every year people gather on the streets for multiple foods and craft vendors, live music and entertainment, and a 4th of July parade.

Of course, the festival closes out with a big fireworks display. It’s a tradition the town has been a proud host to for all of these years.

“We love doing it, it brings in a lot of people in our area and even the surrounding areas come to watch our fireworks,” says the coordinator of the event Zenda Vance.

A new addition to the event this year is a shuttle bus. It will start at Fayetteville Pre-K through 8 Elementary School and will make stops at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building, the Courthouse, and the Board of Education.

The streets in Fayetteville will be shut down one way. The shuttle bus will start at 7 p.m. this evening with the fireworks to directly follow. It will end at 11 p.m.

