Fayetteville designated as partner community in 2022 Recreation Economy for Rural Communities Initiative

Fayetteville, WV (WOAY) – The Recreation Economy for Rural Communities (RERC) program has selected the Town of Fayetteville for a federal interagency partnership supporting outdoor recreation initiatives. Fayetteville and 25 other small rural communities will identify strategies to expand their outdoor recreation economies and revitalize main streets.

The town and its partners plan to leverage the increased visitation to the area from the nearby New River Gorge National Park, invest in inclusive community tourism development and planning, support accessibility to outdoor recreation and cultivate a culture of wellness in the community.

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service, Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), and Northern Border Regional Commission (NBRC) partnered to create the RERC initiative to strengthen recreational economies in rural areas nationwide.

