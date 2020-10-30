Fayetteville community farm awarded $46,000 USDA grant

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – USDA State Director Kris Warner was once again in Fayette County on Friday, this time awarding a $46,000-dollar grant to the New Roots Community Farm in Fayetteville.

The New Roots Community Farm aims to be a community hub and educational center for local farmers and those who want to support them and learn more about agriculture.

It also serves as a community garden space and through their partnership with the Turnrow: Appalachian Farm Collective, the farm is also a food distribution site.

With the money, they hope to insulate their main building, so they can continue to hold classes for local farmers during the winter and be a place where people can continue to pick up produce.

“This grant will help create a year-round food and agriculture resource center that will offer vocational training and technical assistance to help the agriculture sector and establish the local food economy,” Warner said.

New Roots Community Farm is located at the old Whitlock Farm and was purchased by the Farmland Protection Board in 2016.