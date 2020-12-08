Fayette Trail Coalition sees huge influx of volunteers in recent weeks

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette Trail Coalition has been seeing a huge amount of volunteers.

Associates with the trail coalition say that on average they get between 40-50 volunteers on most work days. And with roughly 17 miles of trail to maintain on the recently opened Wolf Creek Trails, they say it’s a huge help.

Andrew Farron with the trial coalition says it’s an incredible experience seeing so many people from the community pitching in.

“It’s awesome. It’s cool to see people out there having fun, be excited to be part of it and giving back to their community. The community has been great to all of us, so it’s nice in a way to organize and give back to the community. It’s been an awesome project, we’re pretty excited about it,” Forron said.

Anyone looking to volunteer with the non-profit trail coalition should visit their Facebook page for more information on upcoming projects.