Fayette Trail Coalition holds first volunteer trail day of 2021

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Sunday morning, the Fayette Trail Coalition held their first volunteer trail day of 2021.

President of the Fayette Trail Coalition Abbie Newell says they’re working on an entirely new trail and are hoping that the huge support they’ve seen recently can be carried into their future projects.

“We’ve had huge momentum in 2020, we’re looking forward to carrying that into 2021. There’s still continued interest from the community, so we’re real excited to continue,” Newell said.

Typically a volunteer effort with the trail coalition sees a few dozen people turn out. One volunteer says this is only her second time helping out, but she’s noticed it’s a great way to spend a weekend and help improve the community.

“This is only my second time here, but I absolutely loved it the first time so I came back for more. Especially during these times, it’s a nice way to get outside and be away from people, but still be able to communicate and see friends,” she said.

Creating a new trail is a whole other endeavor than a typical trail cleanup. Volunteers need to go along the path they’ve planned out and go through a multi-step process of getting the trail ready. Newell said it’s a lengthy process and the volunteers are greatly needed.

“First we go through and clear everything so you get all the briars, the brush and the small trees. Then you have to staub, so you pull all the roots out of the ground. Then you have to do tread works, then you bench cut and make the trail nice and smooth.”

This new trail will connect off Marauder trail and the working title is “Red Trail.” The Fayette Trail Coalition has many projects in store after this one, ones that they say will affect and improve communities all over the county.

Anyone interested in volunteering with the Fayette Trail Coalition can follow their Facebook page for information on future volunteer days.