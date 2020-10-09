Fayette Theater presents Halloween virtual production of “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow”

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Historic Fayette Theater is pleased to announce the dates for our Virtual Reader’s Theater Production of “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” October 29, 30, 31 @ 7:30pm.

All tickets are $5.00 and upon purchase you will be given log on & password information. Tickets will be available for purchase after October 15th by calling the theater at 304.574.4655, if no one answers please leave a message and we will return your call. Or stop by the Box Office located at 115 S. Court St Fayetteville WV on a Tuesday or Thursday evening between 6:30 – 8:30 to purchase.

For more information contact the Theater at 304-574-4655 or email hft@historicfayettetheater.com or find us on Facebook