Fayette, Greenbrier, Mercer, Nicholas and Wyoming in red on daily COVID-19 map

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 28, 2020, there have been 1,456,625 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 81,436 total cases and 1,263 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 1,498 1,079 419 47 Greenbrier 928 95 833 28 McDowell 762 462 300 4 Mercer 1,824 563 1261 51 Monroe 520 299 221 11 Nicholas 465 222 243 7 Pocahontas 237 216 21 9 Raleigh 1,977 1,470 507 28 Summers 354 264 90 15 Wyoming 1,067 807 260 17

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 753 193 82

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 80-year old male from Hampshire County, a 92-year old male from Cabell County, an 85-year old male from Monongalia County, an 89-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 45-year old male from Kanawha County, a 99-year old female from Cabell County, an 82-year old female from Kanawha County, an 80-year old male from Cabell County, and a 94-year old male from Hampshire County.

“As we continue to see COVID-19 cases increase, it is important for us to remember the brave men and women in health care who are on the front lines of this pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “These heroes take care of our loved ones and provide comfort in a time of great need. Our sincere sympathies are expressed to these family for their loss.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (699), Berkeley (5,964), Boone (1,019), Braxton (275), Brooke (1,312), Cabell (4,945), Calhoun (124), Clay (252), Doddridge (236), Fayette (1,673), Gilmer (375), Grant (739), Greenbrier (1,368), Hampshire (926), Hancock (1,740), Hardy (734), Harrison (2,786), Jackson (1,110), Jefferson (2,249), Kanawha (8,360), Lewis (471), Lincoln (723), Logan (1,577), Marion (1,676), Marshall (1,891), Mason (980), McDowell (926), Mercer (2,622), Mineral (2,058), Mingo (1,379), Monongalia (5,110), Monroe (607), Morgan (629), Nicholas (628), Ohio (2,417), Pendleton (276), Pleasants (547), Pocahontas (338), Preston (1,586), Putnam (2,880), Raleigh (2,562), Randolph (1,054), Ritchie (328), Roane (283), Summers (406), Taylor (656), Tucker (303), Tyler (332), Upshur (836), Wayne (1,627), Webster (134), Wetzel (657), Wirt (210), Wood (4,735), Wyoming (1,106).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Randolph County in this report.

