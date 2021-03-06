Fayette County woman sentenced to 70 months in prison for drug crime

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – An Oak Hill woman is sentenced to nearly six years in prison for a drug crime.

Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston announced that Trina Tellez-Mullins, 36, of Oak Hill, was sentenced to 70 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

“The excellent investigative work of DEA prevented approximately 433 grams of meth from being distributed in our communities,” said Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston. “It is only by working closely with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners that we can ensure defendants like Tellez-Mullins are held accountable.”

Tellez-Mullins previously pled guilty and admitted that on September 28, 2017, she possessed approximately 433.1 grams of methamphetamine at the Greyhound station in Beckley which she intended to distribute. Law enforcement had interdicted the drug package that was en route from California via Greyhound bus to Tellez-Mullins in Beckley. Federal agents arranged a controlled delivery and arrested Tellez-Mullins at the Beckley bus station when she accepted the package of methamphetamine.