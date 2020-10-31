Fayette County woman pleads guilty to drug crime

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)- United States Attorney Mike Stuart announced today that Trina Tellez-Mullins, 36, of Oak Hill, pled guilty to a single count indictment charging her with possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

“433 grams of meth,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Drug dealers utilize planes, trains, automobiles and the U.S. mail to bring dangerous and deadly drugs into our communities. Regardless of the method of transportation, our law enforcement partners are highly successful at interdicting these drug shipments before they ever hit our streets.”

Tellez-Mullins admitted that on September 28, 2017, she possessed approximately 433.1 grams of methamphetamine at the Greyhound station in Beckley which she intended to distribute. Law enforcement had interdicted the drug package that was en route from California via Greyhound bus to Tellez-Mullins in Beckley. Federal agents arranged a controlled delivery and arrested Tellez-Mullins at the Beckley bus station when she accepted the package of methamphetamine.

Tellez-Mullins faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years to life in prison when she is sentenced on February 18, 2021.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Frank W. Volk presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Nick Miller is handling the prosecution.