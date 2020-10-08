Fayette county woman facing drug charges

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A Fayetteville woman is facing drug charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.

This evening Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department located a Fayetteville woman who had active felony narcotics charges. The suspect was criminally charged by detectives with the Central West Virginia DRUG TASK FORCE following a series of controlled purchases of heroin.

Windy Dawn Pitman, 39 of Eleverton Road, is charged with two counts of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance-Heroin. She will now await court proceedings.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Central West Virginia DRUG TASK FORCE.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge.