Fayette County woman charged after shooting a gun

SCARBRO, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County woman is facing charges for shooting a gun after her husband didn’t want her in his house.

According to court documents, on October 7, 20202, at around 11:30 pm, Deputy Sheriff Othman was dispatched via radio by the Fayette County 911 center to a Stover Hollow Road for a domestic involving a firearm. When the deputy arrived, Tanya Coleman was walking away from the residence with a pistol on her hip. Mrs. Coleman was detained, and the pistol was secured.

Coleman was transported to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department and told deputies that she fired her pistol in the air because she was angry that Mr. Coleman didn’t want her in his house.

Coleman is charged with shooting near a building, domestic violence, and wanton endangerment involving a firearm. She is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a 7,500 dollar bond.