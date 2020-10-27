Fayette County traffic stop lands two people in jail

GLEN JEAN, WV (WOAY) – A traffic stop lands 2 in jail on drug charges in Fayette County.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy was on routine patrol last night in the Glen Jean area. The Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic infraction. It was noticed that a passenger appeared to be making efforts to conceal something. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded a firearm, methamphetamines, heroin, and marijuana.

The driver, Crystal Costley (30), was arrested and charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, along with traffic offenses.

The passenger, Charles R. Hunt (42), was charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, and Prohibited Person (Habitual Drug User) in Possession of Firearms. They both will now await court proceedings.

