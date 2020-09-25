Fayette County teams learn new schedule

WOAY – The Fayette County Board of Education has made updated rulings concerning the return of high school sports in the county.

Per the new ruling, if schools are not back to in-person learning one week, teams could not resume games until the following Thursday, provided Fayette County is in at least the gold zone with the Department of Education map.

For example, if Fayette County is back to gold by this Saturday (September 26), teams can hold regular-season contests on Thursday, October 1.

In additional high school sports news, Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday that golf teams in orange counties will be able to take part in regional tournaments next week, so long as all players and coaches test negative for COVID-19. The high school golf regional tournaments are scheduled for September 28-29; Shady Spring’s Todd Duncan is the defending Class AA individual state champion.