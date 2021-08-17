Fayette County superintendent speaks on behalf of COVID cases after first day back

CORRECTION (8/17 @ 7:30 p.m.) – The five people who tested positive for the virus do have to quarantine.

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Superintendent Gary Hough tells us that most of the five confirmed positive COVID-19 cases out of Fayette County Schools are athletic related and were diagnosed very early.

All five people are vaccinated and won’t have to quarantine. Contact tracing is being done to isolate those who had close contact with the people who tested positive.

“Please, if someone in your family or living in the same household comes down with Covid, or someone that your children have had proximity to, please make sure they are tested before they come to school,” Hough reemphasizes. Make sure you double check those things because then we can prevent anybody from being quarantined.”

Hough says the main issue they’re watching out for is students who have not been vaccinated but are involved in contact sports.

The first two week face mask requirement still remains in place.

