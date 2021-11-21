Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies searching for wanted man

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help finding a wanted man.

Sheriff Mike Fridley tells WOAY Jerry Snyder has escaped from custody and has a warrant out for his arrest. Snyder pled guilty to multiple charges in Fayette County Circuit Court.

If you have any information on Snyder’s location, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at (304) 574 4216, or the Fayette County Office of Emergency Management at (304) 574 3590.

