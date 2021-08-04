Fayette County Sheriff’s Dept. looking for Dempsey Branch couple

DEMPSEY BRANCH, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is attempting to locate subjects regarding the health and welfare of a 10-month-old infant.

Law Enforcement and Child Protective Services are attempting to establish contact with Nicholas Toney and Tanya Harrah in an effort to check on the welfare of their 10-month-old infant.

Toney also has active misdemeanor warrants unrelated to this situation.

These subjects are from the Dempsey Branch area. If you have knowledge related to their location, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at (304) 574-3590 or through the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page. You can also contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.